Springfield-Greene County Health Department to end COVID-19 testing, other services

More than three years after a pandemic was declared, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is ending its COVID-19 resources and services.

The federal government expects the Public Health Emergency to end on May 11, and once it does, federal reimbursement for COVID-19 testing will also end.

Starting on Friday, May 12, the health department will no longer offer testing for COVID-19. The department’s testing map and online scheduling system will also go offline. Public health officials say you should contact a healthcare provider if you have symptoms of COVID-19. Home testing kits are available and most pharmacies and drug stores.

The COVID-19 Call Center operated by the health department will also close on Friday, May 12. People with questions about all COVID-19 related topics and services should visit health.springfieldmo.gov.

And, due to changes in how local data will be collected and reported, the health department will sunset the COVID-19 dashboard on its website.

The health department will continue offering the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost as long as supply is available. For vaccination opportunities, visit vaccine417.com.

Health officials say if you have symptoms of respiratory illness, stay home and seek testing and treatment if you need to.