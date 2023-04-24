Books, DVDs and more will be available for purchase this week at the Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale

The Springfield-Greene County Library is gearing up for its Spring Book Sale, which opens to the public Wednesday, April 26.

The Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale returns to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds Wednesday through Sunday, April 26-30, with books in all genres and for all ages priced at $1 and with “Better Books” going for $2 and up.

What's for sale?

But Springfield-Greene County Library spokesperson Kathleen O’Dell said the sale will include more than just books.

"People can buy books, CDs, DVDs, games and puzzles for all ages -- from board books for little kids to audio books and vinyl records," said O'Dell. "We have everything and anything including biographies and commemorative albums and even paper dolls and pop-up books related to Elvis Presley."

O’Dell said the Spring Book Sale will include six to seven tractor trailer loads of books and other items.

The sale is free to attend. But the Friends Preview Sale Tuesday night, April 25, is open only to Friends of the Library members. If you want to go but aren’t a member, you can purchase a membership for $5 at the door.

Hours for the sale

Wednesday — Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Half Price Day)

Sunday — 1 to 5 p.m. ($1 and $5 Bag Day)

Payment options

There’s no tax on sale items, and only cash and checks will be accepted.

