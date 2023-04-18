Wanda Gray Elementary teacher named 2023-2024 SPS Teacher of the Year

The Springfield Public Schools Teacher of the Year for 2023-2024 is Robin Davidson, a fourth-grade teacher at Wanda Gray Elementary.

Davidson started his career with SPS in 1999 at Reed Academy and spent 14 years at Westport Elementary.

Davidson started his career a bit later than many. He was 33 when he stepped into the classroom and said in a statement, “life experience had schooled me well; hard-knocks and blessings and everything in between had shaped me.” He promised himself that no student of his would ever be without a supportive, loving and encouraging community.

Four finalists were celebrated during the Foundation for Springfield Public Schools Celebrate SPS event Monday night: Josh Cantrell at Central High School, Rachel Hoing at Sequiota Elementary, Tiffany Lynch at Pipkin Middle School and Sam Shelton at Central.

Davidson moves on to compete in the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s regional competition. Winners at the regional level will advance to the Missouri State Teacher of the Year competition.