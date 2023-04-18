© 2023 KSMU Radio
Planned Parenthood expands gender-affirming healthcare at clinics in Missouri and Illinois

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published April 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT
The expansion is in response to an emergency regulation issued by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey last Thursday.

Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri is expanding gender-affirming care. The organization said in a statement that’s in response to Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s recent emergency regulation, which it said "attempts to ban gender-affirming care in the state."

Missouri's attorney general announced new restrictions last Thursday on gender-affirming care, NPR station KWMU reported. Bailey has said the idea is to ensure minors don't receive that care too quickly, but the regulation doesn't apply to a specific age group. The rule is set to take effect April 27 and will expire next February.

Planned Parenthood’s chief medical officer Dr. Colleen McNicholas said in the statement they’re increasing their capacity “to welcome as many new gender-affirming care patients as possible before this disastrous rule takes effect on April 27.”

Planned Parenthood has begun offering additional appointments and pop-up clinics to new gender-affirming care patients at several locations, including Springfield, MO, St. Louis, MO and Fairview Heights, IL.

For details, plannedparenthood.org.

Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
