Exhibit in Springfield Friday night showcases work of local artists who have experienced sexual and domestic violence and stalking,

Project HEAL based at Missouri State University works to prevent sexual and domestic violence and provides help for those who have experienced it.

Friday night, April 7, they'll host the opening of their juried art show "Recognize, Release and Transform." The show, co-hosted by the Springfield Regional Arts Council, features artwork by victims and survivors of violence.

Local musician Anna Healey will provide music during the event.

The exhibit will be up throughout April.

Click on the "Listen" button above to hear Project Heal's project director Kunti Bentley talk about the organization and about the art show.

