Our Spring Fundraiser begins April 14! Make your pledge early and support programming on KSMU.
News

Exhibit in Springfield Friday night showcases work of local artists who have experienced sexual and domestic violence and stalking,

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published April 7, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
RRandT.jpg
Project HEAL/Facebook
/
Graphic promoting the juried art show "Recognize, Release, and Transform" at the Creamery Arts Center in April

Project Heal will present the juried show "Recognize, Release and Transform" at the Creamery Arts Center.

Project HEAL based at Missouri State University works to prevent sexual and domestic violence and provides help for those who have experienced it.

Friday night, April 7, they'll host the opening of their juried art show "Recognize, Release and Transform." The show, co-hosted by the Springfield Regional Arts Council, features artwork by victims and survivors of violence.

Local musician Anna Healey will provide music during the event.

The exhibit will be up throughout April.

Click on the "Listen" button above to hear Project Heal's project director Kunti Bentley talk about the organization and about the art show.

Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
