News

STI testing expanded in Greene County

By Michele Skalicky
Published April 1, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has added another testing day.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has expended its sexually transmitted infection testing to four days a week.

STI testing is now available Thursdays from 9 to 10:45 a.m. and from 12:15 to 3 p.m. Testing by appointment will be available Tuesday and Thursday, and walk-in testing will continue to be offered Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Testing is free and confidential. The testing will detect chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, syphilis, mycoplasma genitalium and HIV. The health department does not test for herpes or HPV.

To make an appointment, visit health.springfieldmo.gov/STI.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there were nearly 2,900 cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis reported in Greene County in 2022 and the number of syphilis cases reported in 2022 remains at an historic high.

Springfield-Greene County Health Department STI Testing
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky