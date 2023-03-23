Pedestrian dies days after being struck in a hit-and-run incident in north Springfield

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in the 2700 block of N. Kansas Expressway in Springfield in early March.

The Springfield Police Department said the crash happened at around 8:33 p.m. on March 6. In a news release, SPD said 42-year-old Donna Campbell was crossing westbound across Kansas Expressway near the McDonald Access Rd. in the crosswalk when a northbound dark-colored pickup hit her. The truck left the scene northbound on Kansas Expressway.

Campbell was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries and died this past Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash, the suspect vehicle or the unidentified driver is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810. You may also provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 417 869-TIPS (8477)

This is Springfield’s eighth traffic fatality in 2023.