VIDEO: Informed Voter Coalition Interviews: Springfield City Council General Seat D

The Informed Voter Coalition conducted interviews with Springfield City Council General Seat D candidates with Bruce Adib-Yazdi and Derek Lee. Watch the interviews in the video above.

The Informed Voter Coalition is made up of the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri, Be Civil Be Heard, Drury University's L.E. Meador Center for Politics and Citizenship, the Junior League of Springfield, KSMU Ozarks Public Radio, Leadership Springfield, Missouri State University's Office of Public Affairs, NAACP Springfield, Ozarks Technical Community College's Social Sciences Department, Springfield-Greene County Library District, and the Springfield News Leader.