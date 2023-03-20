No excuse absentee voting begins Tuesday and continues through April 3 in Greene County

Starting Tuesday, March 21, all eligible voters in Greene County may vote absentee in person for the upcoming General Municipal Election on April 4 without having to give a reason for doing so.

You can vote absentee in person at the Greene County Elections Center, 1126 N. Boonville in Springfield, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. up to and including the day before the election. In-person absentee voting will also be available on Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

State statute requires voters who cast a ballot absentee to present either a nonexpired Missouri driver or non-driver license; a nonexpired military ID, including a veteran’s ID card; a nonexpired U.S. passport or another photo ID issued by the US or the state of Missouri, which is either not expired or expired after the date of the most recent election.

Sample ballots are available in the County Clerk’s Office at the Historic Greene County Courthouse or online at vote.greenecountymo.gov.

Get to know the candidates for Springfield City Council and Springfield Board of Education as the Informed Voter Coalition brings you candidate interviews Tuesday through Thursday, March 21-23, at noon.