$350 billion in unpaid care provided by family caregivers in Missouri last year to patients with dementia

A new report out by the Alzheimer’s Association sheds light on the impact of caring for a family member with dementia.

2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures finds that there were around 220,000 caregivers of family members with dementia in Missouri in 2022. They provided 350 million hours of unpaid care valued at $650 billion.

The report finds that caregivers face significant emotional and physical challenges as a result of caregiving, including stroke, heart disease, diabetes and cancer. Sixty percent of caregivers reported at least one chronic condition. In Missouri, 28 percent of caregivers reported depression.

Other findings:

● Seventy-four percent of dementia caregivers report they are “somewhat concerned" to “very concerned” about maintaining their own health since becoming a caregiver. In Missouri, 20% report frequent poor physical health.

● Across the country, 59% of dementia caregivers report high to very high emotional stress due to caregiving and 38% report high to very high physical stress due to caregiving.

Sarah Lovegreen, vice-president of programs for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter, said in a statement the report “clearly underlines the need for caregiver support in Missouri.”

The Alzheimer’s Association offers free local support, including support groups, education and the 24/7 Helpline: 800-272-3900.