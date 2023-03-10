'Tis the season: Health department begins offering pollen counts

If you suffer from seasonal allergies, you likely already are sneezing and sniffling. To find out what’s bothering you most you can check the Springfield-Greene County Health Department website. Pollen counts are now available there.

As of Friday morning, the website showed that the highest amount of pollen was coming from trees – in particular, juniper.

The health department collects pollen and spore samples Monday through Friday and reports the results on their website by about 10:30 a.m.

Health officials say allergies can cause symptoms that are also associated with COVID-19 and the flu, so it’s important to be aware of allergen levels.

Those symptoms include:

Coughing.

Sore throat

Headache

Congestion

Runny nose

Fatigue

Symptoms such as fever, diarrhea or loss of taste or smell are unlikely to be caused by allergies and might be indicative of a virus, according to the health department. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should contact a health care provider and test for COVID-19. Find testing opportunities at COVIDTesting417.com.