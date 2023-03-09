"No thanks" -- Greene County Sheriff 's response to interview request by local journalist reporting on burning of homeless encampment

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott has removed unsheltered folks from several properties — most of them private — in recent months.

Journalist Jackie Rehwald with the Springfield Daily Citizen reported on February 22 that some homeless individuals in the city claim they were given just a couple of minutes to grab their belongings, and what they weren't able to get was burned. They claim Greene County Sheriff's deputies were the ones who lit the fires. The sheriff, in a Facebook post, denied being responsible for the fires, but he refused requests by Rehwald for interviews.

She talks with KSMU's Michele Skalicky about her reporting and her attempts to get answers to her questions from Sheriff Arnott.

You can hear the interview by clicking on the "Listen" button above.

