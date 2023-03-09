© 2023 KSMU Radio
"No thanks" -- Greene County Sheriff 's response to interview request by local journalist reporting on burning of homeless encampment

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published March 9, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST
Greene County Sheriff
A homeless encampment cleared out by the Greene County Sheriff's Office

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott has removed unsheltered folks from several properties — most of them private — in recent months.

Journalist Jackie Rehwald with the Springfield Daily Citizen reported on February 22 that some homeless individuals in the city claim they were given just a couple of minutes to grab their belongings, and what they weren't able to get was burned. They claim Greene County Sheriff's deputies were the ones who lit the fires. The sheriff, in a Facebook post, denied being responsible for the fires, but he refused requests by Rehwald for interviews.

She talks with KSMU's Michele Skalicky about her reporting and her attempts to get answers to her questions from Sheriff Arnott.

You can hear the interview by clicking on the "Listen" button above.

Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
