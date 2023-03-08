As you set your clocks forward this weekend, state fire marshal says to check your smoke alarms

This weekend, those who observe Daylight Savings Time will set their clocks ahead one hour. The time changes officially at 2 Sunday morning.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal said this weekend is also a good time to do some safety checks. Tim Bean encourages people to also test their home smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

The vast majority of residential fire deaths occurs in homes without working smoke alarms, according to Bean. He said about half of home fire deaths occur between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. when most people are sleeping, so smoke alarms can save lives.

Bean recommends checking smoke alarms monthly by pushing the test button; replacing smoke alarms every 10 years; and installing smoke alarms on every level of a home, inside all bedrooms and outside bedrooms.

This weekend is also a good time to practice your fire escape plans, Bean said, which should be done at least twice each year. Each family member should know two escape routes from every room in a home, and they should identify a safe gathering place outside the residence in the event of a fire.