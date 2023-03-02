Springfield chamber, NAACP chapter endorse $220 million 'Proposition S' bond issue for Springfield Public Schools

On Thursday morning, the Springfield chapter of the NAACP endorsed Prop S, saying in a social media post that the bond represents a “crucial investment in the education and safety of all students in the district.”

Minutes later, a news release from the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce said the group’s board of directors had endorsed Prop S.

Board chair Joselyn Baldner said “there is accountability and transparency in this proposal which is vitally important to the business community.”

Proposition S will appear on the April 4 ballot alongside elections for open seats on the school board and Springfield City Council.