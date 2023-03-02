‘Not something to mess around with’ — What’s going on with creosote pollution in northwest Springfield?
Last week, the Springfield News-Leader published coverage of a standing-room only meeting at an American Legion hall in northwest Springfield.
Community members were there to learn about efforts to clean up creosote pollution. An old Kerr-McGee railroad tie plant put out the substance while it operated — from 1907 until 2004.
Springfield News-Leader journalist Harry Keegan was there at the meeting, called by a multistate trust tasked with cleaning up the site — and KSMU invited Keegan on air to talk about yet another long-term pollution issue in the general northwest Springfield area, which has already been subject to TCE pollution associated with the old Litton Systems plant near the Springfield-Branson National Airport.
Creosote is considered likely a cancer-causing substance, according to the EPA, the CDC and the International Agency for Research on Cancer.