Suicide Prevention goal of free class offered by area public health department

The Taney County Health Department is offering a free class to the community to help prevent suicide. The suicide prevention training, QPR, is a one-hour class that teaches three simple steps to help save a life from suicide.

The program teaches participants, "to recognize the warning signs of Suicidal Thinking, Behavior, Attempts and question, persuade, and refer people at risk for Suicidal Thinking, Behavior, Attempts for help," according to Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website.

The training can be tailored to veterans, law enforcement, adults and youth, the health department said.

Suicide is the ninth leading cause of death in Missouri and the second leading cause of death among kids 10 to 17-years-old, according to the health department.

Suicide rates in Missouri are highest among 25 to 64-year-olds.

Anyone interested in scheduling QPR training should contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544 or visit taneycohealth.org.

If you're having suicidal thoughts, call the 988 — the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.