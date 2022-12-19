© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

More clinics scheduled this week for those who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published December 19, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST
vaccine.JPG
blakespot
/
Flickr

The influenza vaccine will be available for those who are uninsured or underinsured at some of the clinics this week.

As of Friday, there were 71 people in Springfield hospitals because of COVID-19, according to data from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. Nine of them were in critical care. The number of deaths of Greene County residents from COVID-19 remained at 763.

In an effort to help people avoid severe illness from COVID-19, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is offering vaccination clinics again this week.

You can get a shot Monday, December 19; Tuesday, December 20; Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, at the Westside Public Health Center, 660 S. Scenic in Springfield, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A clinic will be held Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1115 N. Campbell and from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at AIDS Project of the Ozarks, 303 Park Central West.

Clinics will also be held Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Willard Branch Library and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Library Center.

The flu vaccine will also be available at the clinics at St. Joseph Catholic Church, AIDS Project of the Ozarks, the Willard Branch Library and the Library Center for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

Find out more at vaccine417.com.

Tags
News Springfield Greene County Health Department
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky