More clinics scheduled this week for those who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine

As of Friday, there were 71 people in Springfield hospitals because of COVID-19, according to data from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. Nine of them were in critical care. The number of deaths of Greene County residents from COVID-19 remained at 763.

In an effort to help people avoid severe illness from COVID-19, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is offering vaccination clinics again this week.

You can get a shot Monday, December 19; Tuesday, December 20; Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, at the Westside Public Health Center, 660 S. Scenic in Springfield, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A clinic will be held Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1115 N. Campbell and from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at AIDS Project of the Ozarks, 303 Park Central West.

Clinics will also be held Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Willard Branch Library and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Library Center.

The flu vaccine will also be available at the clinics at St. Joseph Catholic Church, AIDS Project of the Ozarks, the Willard Branch Library and the Library Center for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

Find out more at vaccine417.com.