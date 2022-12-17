City of Springfield to expand Greene for Green program

A $500,000 grant will go toward continuing and expanding the City of Springfield’s Green for Greene environmental job training program.

The grant was awarded by the Environmental Protection Agency to the city’s Department of Workforce Development.

Green for Greene is a federally-funded EPA grant program designed to train individuals for "green" jobs. The free five-week program provides 13 areas of certification to prepare participants for environmentally-focused careers.

With the latest grant, participants will now have the option of two credential tracks based on their career goals. At the end of each program, job fairs will be held to connect graduates with employees. Evening classes will be offered in addition to daytime classes.

In addition to the 13 certifications currently offered, the program will be expanded to offer a CDL with Hazmat Endorsement.

“We are incredibly grateful to receive this $500,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to support our Green for Greene environmental job training program," said Maurice Jones, Deputy City Manager of the City of Springfield said in a news release. "Nationally as well as regionally, demand for a skilled workforce has risen. This program provides participants the opportunity to become a part of the growing supply of skilled workers. We are excited about our continued partnership with the EPA.”