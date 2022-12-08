© 2022 KSMU Radio
News

Public health officials urge people to get COVID-19 vaccines, boosters as cases rise

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published December 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST
vaccine.JPG
US Army Corps of Engineers
/
Flickr

Flu cases are also at historically high levels, and people are urged to get a flu vaccine as well.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in southwest Missouri, and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is encouraging people to get their updated booster.

New data shows only 10 percent of Greene County residents five and older have received the newest booster.

Public health officials say a person’s acquired immunity naturally decreases over time, which causes protection from previous doses of a COVID-19 primary series or booster to wane.

The booster protects against severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 and its Omicron variant.

They also urge people to get their flu shots. Flu cases in Greene County are historically high, and public health officials worry holiday gatherings will result in even more cases.

It takes two weeks for your body to build antibodies to protect against the flu, so getting a flu shot now can protect you before the holidays.

The COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccines can be given at the same time.

Find out where to get vaccines at vaccine417.com.

Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
