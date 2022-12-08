Public health officials urge people to get COVID-19 vaccines, boosters as cases rise

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in southwest Missouri, and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is encouraging people to get their updated booster.

New data shows only 10 percent of Greene County residents five and older have received the newest booster.

Public health officials say a person’s acquired immunity naturally decreases over time, which causes protection from previous doses of a COVID-19 primary series or booster to wane.

The booster protects against severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 and its Omicron variant.

They also urge people to get their flu shots. Flu cases in Greene County are historically high, and public health officials worry holiday gatherings will result in even more cases.

It takes two weeks for your body to build antibodies to protect against the flu, so getting a flu shot now can protect you before the holidays.

The COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccines can be given at the same time.

Find out where to get vaccines at vaccine417.com.

