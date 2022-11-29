Jordan Valley Community Health Center to open Republic clinic in February

Jordan Valley Community Health Center is building a larger clinic in Republic and will add other locations in the Ozarks. The health center says it’s building the larger clinic to meet increased demand for medical services.

2023 will be a big year for the community health center, which says it has plans to build three new clinics to serve Ozarks communities. Jordan Valley’s executive regional services director, Melissa Wehner says the new clinic will replace the smaller Republic location.

“We do believe that we will be able to pick up a pretty large volume of patients in that clinic, to really ensure that that area is taken care of,” Wehner told KSMU.

Wehner says demand for medical services in Republic outgrew the current facility in the last couple years. She says the new clinic will include more services, including medical, dental, school-based services, and vision care one day a week. Wehner says it will open around mid-February.

Wehner says on top of the Republic clinic, the health center will build two new clinics, one in Lebanon and one in Springfield, which opens in January.

Jordan Valley accepts all insurance plans, but it mainly serves those who use Medicaid.