Watch interviews with candidates running for Missouri's 7th Congressional district seat
This district covers southwest Missouri in the United States House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. Three candidates are running with hopes to replace outgoing Representative Billy Long, a Republican.
Watch the video below to learn more about the three candidates hoping to be the next member of Congress representing southwest Missouri. The candidates are: Kevin Craig-L, Kristen Radaker-Sheafer-D, and Eric Burlison-R.
These interviews were organized and conducted by a coalition of nonpartisan community groups in the greater Springfield area.
Our series of coalition interviews aired on KSMU-Ozarks Public Radio at noon according to the schedule below. Each video was posted online once the interview aired on KSMU.
Monday, Oct. 17, noon: MO State Rep. district 132 (Stephanos Freeman-R, Crystal Quade-D)
Tuesday, Oct. 18, noon: MO State Rep. district 133 (Melanie Stennitt-R, Amy Blansit-D)
Wednesday, Oct. 19, noon: MO State Rep. district 134 (Alex Riley-R**, Samantha Deaton-D)
Thursday, Oct. 20, noon: MO State Rep. district 135 (AJ Exner-R, Betsy Fogle-D)
Friday, Oct. 21, noon: MO State Rep. district 136 (Craig Fishel-R**, Stephanie Hein-D)
Monday, Oct. 24, noon: MO State Senate district 30 (Lincoln Hough-R, Raymond Lampert-D)
Tuesday, Oct. 25, noon: MO’s 7th Congressional Race (candidates Kevin Craig-L, Kristen Radaker-Sheafer-D, and Eric Burlison-R)
**Asterisks note candidates who were invited but did not participate in the coalition interviews.
Community organizations that make up our coalition:
- Be Civil, Be Heard program
- Drury University’s L.E. Meador Center for Politics & Citizenship
- Junior League of Springfield
- KSMU-Ozarks Public Radio (91.1 FM)
- Leadership Springfield
- League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri
- Missouri State University’s Office of Public Affairs
- NAACP, Springfield
- Ozarks Technical Community College’s Social Sciences Dept.
- Springfield-Greene County Library District
- Springfield News-Leader