© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
It’s not too late to support our Fall Fundraiser! Make your pledge of support today!
News

Watch coalition interview with State Rep. District 136 candidate: Stephanie Hein

KSMU
Published October 21, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT
vote.JPG
justgrimes
/
Flickr

This district covers parts of south and southeast Springfield and Greene County in the Missouri House of Representatives.

Watch the video below to learn more about one of the two candidates running for the State House Rep. district 136 seat: Stephanie Hein-D. The incumbent, Rep. Craig Fishel-R, was invited but did not participate in the coalition interviews.

These interviews were organized and conducted by a coalition of nonpartisan community groups in the greater Springfield area. You can find a list below.

Our series of coalition interviews has been airing on KSMU-Ozarks Public Radio at noon based on the following schedule. Each video is posted online once the interview airs on KSMU.

Monday, Oct. 17, noon: MO State Rep. district 132 (Stephanos Freeman-R, Crystal Quade-D)

Tuesday, Oct. 18, noon: MO State Rep. district 133 (Melanie Stennitt-R, Amy Blansit-D)

Wednesday, Oct. 19, noon: MO State Rep. district 134 (Alex Riley-R**, Samantha Deaton-D)

Thursday, Oct. 20, noon: MO State Rep. district 135 (AJ Exner-R, Betsy Fogle-D)

Friday, Oct. 21, noon: MO State Rep. district 136 (Craig Fishel-R**, Stephanie Hein-D)

Monday, Oct. 24, noon: MO State Senate district 30 (Lincoln Hough-R, Raymond Lampert-D)

Tuesday, Oct. 25, noon: MO’s 7th Congressional Race (candidates Eric Burlison-R, Kristen Radaker-Sheafer-D, Kevin Craig-L)

**Asterisks note candidates who were invited but did not participate in the coalition interviews.

Community organizations that make up our coalition:

  • Be Civil, Be Heard program
  • Drury University’s L.E. Meador Center for Politics & Citizenship
  • Junior League of Springfield
  • KSMU-Ozarks Public Radio (91.1 FM)
  • Leadership Springfield
  • League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri
  • Missouri State University’s Office of Public Affairs
  • NAACP, Springfield
  • Ozarks Technical Community College’s Social Sciences Dept.
  • Springfield-Greene County Library District
  • Springfield News-Leader
Tags
News 2022 General Election Candidate Interviews