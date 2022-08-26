Branson moves forward with plans to convert theater into public safety complex

The City of Branson is moving forward with plans to turn a large theater building into a public safety complex.

The Branson Board of Aldermen this week voted unanimously to approve a resolution to continue with the purchase of the old White House Theater on Gretna Rd. The space will be used for a new Branson police headquarters.

The vote came after a feasibility study, inspections and cost analysis.

Results showed the city would save an estimated $6.3 million by converting the old theater rather than building a new facility at the Forsythe Road location, according to a news release. Also, the analysis showed construction and move-in time for the police department would be "significantly" sooner.

The cost of the 65,000-square-foot building is $2.5 million. The theater would be purchased through the reserve funds of the half-cent Public Safety Sales Tax approved by voters in 2017.

If the White House Theater purchase goes through, the City of Branson plans to sell the land at 311 Forsythe St. the Branson Police Department purchased in 2018 for a new police station.

Find out more about the project at bransonmo.gov.

