News

Springfield City Council approves zoning for self-storage business in Galloway neighborhood

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published August 23, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT
A rendering shows a self-storage business proposed by developer Sam Coryell for a location just east of Township 28 apartments in southeast Springfield's Galloway neighborhood.
City of Springfield screenshot
A rendering shows a self-storage business proposed by developer Sam Coryell for a location just east of Township 28 apartments in southeast Springfield's Galloway neighborhood.

New development in southeast Springfield’s Galloway Village is often controversial, as new businesses, residents and car traffic have flowed into the neighborhood over the past decade.

At a City Council meeting earlier this month, officials heard a 45-minute public debate on whether to allow a local developer to add a self-storage unit business near a big apartment complex he owns. Many neighborhood residents opposed the idea.

But on Monday night, City Council had no more questions or comments. They voted 9-to-zero to approve a permit for the Galloway storage business.

Tags

News Galloway Villageurban developmentSpringfield City Council
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs and investigations.
