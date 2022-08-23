Springfield City Council approves zoning for self-storage business in Galloway neighborhood
New development in southeast Springfield’s Galloway Village is often controversial, as new businesses, residents and car traffic have flowed into the neighborhood over the past decade.
At a City Council meeting earlier this month, officials heard a 45-minute public debate on whether to allow a local developer to add a self-storage unit business near a big apartment complex he owns. Many neighborhood residents opposed the idea.
But on Monday night, City Council had no more questions or comments. They voted 9-to-zero to approve a permit for the Galloway storage business.