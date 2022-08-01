© 2022 KSMU Radio
Investigating the Ozarks' child care crisis

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published August 1, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
The entrance to Mighty Marvels Adventure Academy is shown.
Gregory Holman/KSMU
/
Mighty Marvels Adventure Academy was one of numerous day care centers included in recent news coverage of the Ozarks child care crisis by the Springfield Daily Citizen and KY3 News.

KSMU News talks to Springfield Daily Citizen journalist Jackie Rehwald about her new reporting on the child care crisis currently faced by Ozarks families.

Access to child care in the Springfield area is in crisis, according to new reporting by the Springfield Daily Citizen and KY3 News. Sometimes, child care is too expensive. Other times, it's just not available without a very long wait list.

Daily Citizen reporter Jackie Rehwald, who covered social issues related to community, family and children for many years at the Springfield News-Leader before joining the Citizen last year, shares what she's learned about the current problem.

Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs and investigations.
