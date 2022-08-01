Investigating the Ozarks' child care crisis

Access to child care in the Springfield area is in crisis, according to new reporting by the Springfield Daily Citizen and KY3 News. Sometimes, child care is too expensive. Other times, it's just not available without a very long wait list.

Daily Citizen reporter Jackie Rehwald, who covered social issues related to community, family and children for many years at the Springfield News-Leader before joining the Citizen last year, shares what she's learned about the current problem.