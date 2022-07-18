Watch interviews with Republican primary candidates running for Missouri's state Senate, District 20

The video above features interviews with the two candidates running for Missouri's state Senate District 20 seat in the Republican primary: Brian Gelner and Curtis Trent. The election is August 2, 2022.

Separate videos featured in our series include candidates for Missouri's 7th Congressional seat, as well as other local state Senate and House races. Videos will be posted on www.ksmu.org after they air on KSMU-Ozarks Public Radio.

Here's the radio broadcast schedule:

· U.S. Representative, District 7, Republicans and Democrats: airing at noon July 12, 13, and 14.

· State Senate, Republican primary candidates for District 20 and District 30, airing at noon July 18 and 19

· State Representative, Republican primary candidates for District 137, airing at noon July 20.

