News
Voting.jpg
Candidate Interviews For August, 2022 Primary Elections
Become informed before Election Day! To help guide voters, a coalition of community organizations is again producing a series of nonpartisan interviews with candidates. Watch Zoom videos of candidates running for the following positions ahead of the August 2, 2022 primary elections.• U.S. Representative, District 7, Democrats and Republicans• State Senate, Republican candidates for District 20 and District 30• State Representative, Republican candidates for District 137

Interviews with candidates running for Missouri's 7th Congressional seat, Democratic primary

KSMU
Published July 14, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT
voting.JPG

These in-depth candidate interviews were organized and hosted by a coalition of nonpartisan groups in our community ahead of Missouri's August 2 primary elections.

The video above features interviews with candidates running for Missouri's 7th Congressional seat in the Democratic primary on August 2, 2022. That district encompasses southwest Missouri—including Springfield, Joplin, Branson and Bolivar—in the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C.

A separate video featuring the Republican candidates in the 7th Congressional primary can be viewed by clicking here. In addition, our coalition will share interviews on local state Senate and House races after they air on KSMU-Ozarks Public Radio.

Here's the radio broadcast schedule:

· U.S. Representative, District 7, Republicans and Democrats: airing at noon July 12, 13, and 14.

· State Senate, Republican primary candidates for District 20 and District 30, airing at noon July 18 and 19

· State Representative, Republican primary candidates for District 137, airing at noon July 20.

