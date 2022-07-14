Interviews with candidates running for Missouri's 7th Congressional seat, Democratic primary

The video above features interviews with candidates running for Missouri's 7th Congressional seat in the Democratic primary on August 2, 2022. That district encompasses southwest Missouri—including Springfield, Joplin, Branson and Bolivar—in the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C.

A separate video featuring the Republican candidates in the 7th Congressional primary can be viewed by clicking here. In addition, our coalition will share interviews on local state Senate and House races after they air on KSMU-Ozarks Public Radio.

Here's the radio broadcast schedule:

· U.S. Representative, District 7, Republicans and Democrats: airing at noon July 12, 13, and 14.

· State Senate, Republican primary candidates for District 20 and District 30, airing at noon July 18 and 19

· State Representative, Republican primary candidates for District 137, airing at noon July 20.