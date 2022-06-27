Hundreds in Springfield protest Supreme Court abortion decision

Friday evening’s protest was a snap event organized by the local Party for Socialism and Liberation. Planned Parenthood also participated.

“We still struggle and we still fight,” said Lucy Mayfield, a PSL member and one of the organizers of Friday’s action. “And today is a day where they have tried to roll back and take us back to a time when women do not have a right to privacy, when women do not have a right to control their own bodies.”

Attendees proclaimed their support for personal freedom and equality for women. Some spoke out for people of any gender. Marchers chanted phrases like “abortion is healthcare” and “my body, my choice.” They also carried signs denouncing the Supreme Court’s decision ending Roe v. Wade.

While police looked on, marchers walked three-quarters of a mile from Park Central Square to the federal courthouse in downtown Springfield.