News

Hundreds in Springfield protest Supreme Court abortion decision

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published June 27, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT
Led by socialists, several hundred Springfield-area residents protested the Supreme Court's June 24, 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
1 of 4  — IMG_2700.jpg
Gregory Holman
2 of 4  — IMG_2624.jpg
Gregory Holman
3 of 4  — IMG_2370.jpg
Gregory Holman
4 of 4  — IMG_2553.jpg
Gregory Holman

Just hours after the Supreme Court overturned five decades of abortion rights under the U.S. constitution in a ruling issued Friday, several hundred people gathered for a Springfield rally and a march in support of abortion access.

Friday evening’s protest was a snap event organized by the local Party for Socialism and Liberation. Planned Parenthood also participated.

“We still struggle and we still fight,” said Lucy Mayfield, a PSL member and one of the organizers of Friday’s action. “And today is a day where they have tried to roll back and take us back to a time when women do not have a right to privacy, when women do not have a right to control their own bodies.”

Attendees proclaimed their support for personal freedom and equality for women. Some spoke out for people of any gender. Marchers chanted phrases like “abortion is healthcare” and “my body, my choice.” They also carried signs denouncing the Supreme Court’s decision ending Roe v. Wade.

While police looked on, marchers walked three-quarters of a mile from Park Central Square to the federal courthouse in downtown Springfield.

News AbortionSupreme Court RulingSpringfield
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs and investigations.
