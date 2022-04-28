'Hamilton' among 5 Broadway shows coming to Springfield over the next year

The Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts will bring five Broadway shows to Springfield as part of its 2022-2023 Broadway Season.

“Hamilton” will be at Hammons Hall February 22-March 5, 2023.

“Thanks to our partners with Celebrity Attractions and everything, we finally landed the show of all shows. So we’re super excited about the 2022-2023 season,” said Keith Boaz, senior associate director of athletic and entertainment facilities at MSU.

Other shows in the 2022-2023 Broadway Season are “Blue Man Group,” which will run September 6-, 2022; Disney’s “Aladdin,” November 30-December 4, 2022; “Tootsie,” January 10-12, 2023; and "My Fair Lady," May 16-18, 2023.

Boaz said they’re also working to bring two Broadway bonuses to the hall. One announced last night is "The Book of Mormon." The other has yet to be announced.

Speaking at an event to unveil the upcoming season on the Hammons Hall stage Wednesday night, Missouri State University president Clif Smart said these shows produce revenue for both MSU and Springfield.

“On a typical two to three day run of a show that’s here, Springfield benefits to the tune of 2 to 3 million dollars. For a two week show like 'Wicked' or 'Phantom [of the Opera]' or 'The Lion King,' Springfield benefits to the tune of 8 to 10 million dollars,” said Smart.

Current Broadway Season subscribers will have the chance to renew their seats for the upcoming season.

Seats will then open up to new season subscribers before individual tickets are sold.

