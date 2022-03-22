After gracing the stages of Europe, opera star Michael Spyres returns home for debut role in Pagliacci

International opera star Michael Spyres has lit up the stages of the Metropolitan Opera in New York and several of Europe's most iconic opera houses. On Friday and Saturday, he'll debut his role as Canio in the searing passion of Pagliacci, performing at the Gillioz Theatre in downtown Springfield.

Michael Spyres joined KSMU's Jennifer Moore in our studio to talk about the upcoming performance. You can play the interview by clicking the "Listen" button above.

