News

After gracing the stages of Europe, opera star Michael Spyres returns home for debut role in Pagliacci

KSMU | By Jennifer Moore
Published March 22, 2022 at 2:29 AM CDT
michael-spyres.jpg
(Photo courtesy of Ozarks Lyric Opera)
/

Spyres will perform at the historic Gillioz Theatre in downtown Springfield March 25 and 26, 2022.

International opera star Michael Spyres has lit up the stages of the Metropolitan Opera in New York and several of Europe's most iconic opera houses. On Friday and Saturday, he'll debut his role as Canio in the searing passion of Pagliacci, performing at the Gillioz Theatre in downtown Springfield.

Michael Spyres joined KSMU's Jennifer Moore in our studio to talk about the upcoming performance. You can play the interview by clicking the "Listen" button above.

Jennifer Moore
As News Director, Jennifer oversees news gathering and production for KSMU-Ozarks Public Radio; in her role as Content Coordinator, she makes sure all programs on KSMU, including those produced locally, nationally, and internationally, flow seamlessly over the air. She trains the student reporters and announcers and hosts the monthly program Engaging the Community. Follow her on Twitter @jennwritesmoore.
