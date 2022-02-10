Looking for work? 2 Branson attractions will hold job fairs Friday and Saturday

Silver Dollar City Attractions is holding a job fair Friday, February 11, and Saturday, February 12, for all of its Branson properties. Those include Silver Dollar City, White Water, Showboat Branson Belle and the Silver Dollar City Campground.

"We'll be hiring for all kinds of positions, and if they're not able to make it to the job fair Friday and Saturday, we'll continue to hire going into our opening and throughout the season," said Deanna Partridge, vice-president of talent development for Herschend Family Entertainment.

Those who plan to attend the job fair Friday and Saturday are asked to make an appointment and fill out an application at silverdollarcity.com/jobs or call SDC Human Resources at 417-338-8122.

Anyone at least 14-years-old may apply. Applicants must take a valid form of identification.

Another Branson attraction is also looking to hire people this weekend.

Shepherd of the Hills will host the Shepherd’s Job Fair Saturday, February 12, from 1 to 3 at the Shepherd’s Mill Restaurant.

Positions include staff for the farm, restaurant, ice cream shop, retail and ticketing and the adventure park/coaster as well as Zipline Canopy Tour guides and maintenance crew.

Find out more on Shepherd of the Hills’ Facebook page.