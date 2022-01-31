Springfield Police Department investigates officer-involved shooting that left the suspect dead

The Springfield Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Friday.

Around 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of E. McDaniel for a domestic disturbance where a man was armed with a gun, the police department said in a news release. When officers arrived, they determined that a woman and children inside the apartment were in immediate danger, it said.

Officers forced their way into the apartment, and the man, 28-year-old Mitchell Hooe from Arkansas, was shot and died on scene. No one else was injured.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

The case will be presented to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office for review.