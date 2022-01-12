© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

New interactive map shows COVID-19 testing opportunities in Greene County

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published January 12, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST
COVID-19 test tube
Fernando Zhiminaicela
/
Pixabay
A healthcare worker holds a COVID-19 test tube

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department launched the new tool amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Amid the spread of the omicron variant in southwest Missouri and as more people seek COVID-19 tests, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department has launched an interactive map pinpointing testing locations.

Those looking for a test in Greene County can see opportunities closest to them and can see which ones are accepting walk-ins. They can also filter by test type.

The map is available at COVIDTesting417.com. Testing locations can also still be found at health.springfieldmo.gov/testing.

Public health officials say if you’re experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and are unable to get tested right away, you should isolate until those symptoms are gone and reach out to a healthcare provider for guidance.

News
Michele Skalicky
See stories by Michele Skalicky