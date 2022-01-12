New interactive map shows COVID-19 testing opportunities in Greene County

Amid the spread of the omicron variant in southwest Missouri and as more people seek COVID-19 tests, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department has launched an interactive map pinpointing testing locations.

Those looking for a test in Greene County can see opportunities closest to them and can see which ones are accepting walk-ins. They can also filter by test type.

The map is available at COVIDTesting417.com. Testing locations can also still be found at health.springfieldmo.gov/testing.

Public health officials say if you’re experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and are unable to get tested right away, you should isolate until those symptoms are gone and reach out to a healthcare provider for guidance.