New interactive map shows COVID-19 testing opportunities in Greene County
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department launched the new tool amid rising COVID-19 cases.
Amid the spread of the omicron variant in southwest Missouri and as more people seek COVID-19 tests, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department has launched an interactive map pinpointing testing locations.
Those looking for a test in Greene County can see opportunities closest to them and can see which ones are accepting walk-ins. They can also filter by test type.
The map is available at COVIDTesting417.com. Testing locations can also still be found at health.springfieldmo.gov/testing.
Public health officials say if you’re experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and are unable to get tested right away, you should isolate until those symptoms are gone and reach out to a healthcare provider for guidance.