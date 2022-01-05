Schools react with various COVID-19 rules as classes resume

The University of Missouri says it currently does not plan to delay the start of the spring semester or return to online classes as some other universities have done because of the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

Stephens College, a private women's college in Columbia, will offer only remote classes for the first two weeks of the semester.

More than 70 colleges nationwide announced by Jan. 1 that they will switch to online learning or delay the start of the spring semester because of concerns over increasing COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron virus and holiday gatherings.