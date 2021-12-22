Kansas Expressway extension cleared to move forward with signing of contract

A project to extend Kansas Expressway south from Republic Rd. to Farm Road 190 is expected to begin soon. The Greene County Commission has signed a contract allowing construction crews to start work.

The contractor, Emery Sapp & Sons, can start mobilizing equipment on December 22, according to Greene County officials.

The project will be completed in two phases. Phase 1, from Republic Rd. to Plainview Rd., must be completed by November 1, 2023. Phase 2, from Plainview Rd. to Farm Road 190, is expected to start in winter, 2023, with completion expected in the spring of 2025.

Crews will build a two-lane road with turning lanes at major intersections, stormwater improvements and a pedestrian and bicycle path along the corridor. The project will also allow for future expansion of the roadway, according to the county.

The new roadway is expected to reduce traffic congestion along parallel routes, Cox Rd. and Campbell Ave.

Eighty percent of the project will be paid for with federal transportation funds, and 20 percent will be paid for by the county.

Planning for the extension began nearly 40 years ago, according to the county.

