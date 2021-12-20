7,000 pounds of donated chicken will feed the hungry in southwest Missouri

Ozarks Food Harvest is receiving more than 7,000 pounds of chicken just in time for the holidays.

The donation comes from Smart Chicken’s 19th annual Smart Giving Holiday Challenge campaign, which donates 10 percent of poultry purchased at various retailers in November to Ozarks Food Harvest.

“Many families continue to face the lingering economic effects of COVID-19 such as increased food prices and utilities,” said Bart Brown, president and CEO of the food bank in a news release. “This donation will help continue our work to get the community in southwest Missouri on the road to recovery.”

One in five children in Ozarks Food Harvest’s service area and one in six adults face hunger. The Feeding America food bank for southwest Missouri reaches nearly 30,000 individuals weekly and provides more than 23 million meals annually across its 28-county service area.

