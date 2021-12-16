© 2021 KSMU Radio
With an eye on omicron, Missouri State University waiting to determine next semester's COVID-19 measures

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published December 16, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST
Missouri State University
Seth Graham
/
Sign at Missouri State University

Missouri State University officials are looking ahead to the spring semester as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

In a letter sent Wednesday, MSU president, Clif Smart, said university officials will monitor cases as the Omicron variant spreads and will talk with health officials. They’ll decide closer to the spring semester what precautions will need to be taken, Smart said.

For now, students living in on-campus housing who are not vaccinated must be tested for COVID-19 before they can return in January.

Smart encouraged students to get the COVID-19 vaccine before the holidays. Those vaccines as well as flu vaccines are available at Magers Health Center on campus through December 21.

Students, staff and faculty, including retired employees, can schedule an appointment here.

