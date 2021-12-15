© 2021 KSMU Radio
News

New tiger at Dickerson Park Zoo could be one key to his species' survival

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published December 15, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST
Jango
Dickerson Park Zoo
/
Jango, a Malayan tiger at Dickerson Park Zoo

Jango comes to the Springfield zoo from Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium

There’s a new tiger at Dickerson Park Zoo.

Jango, a seven-year-old male Malayan tiger arrived in early Novembe, and he's not just any tiger.

Shelley Sandmaier, post-doctoral research fellow at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, said in a news release Jango currently ranks as the number one most genetically valuable male in the Malayan tiger population.

He recently received a quarantine exit exam by Dickerson Park Zoo’s veterinarian, and while he was under anesthesia, his semen was collected. That genetic material will be saved for potential use in the future.

The Malayan tiger population is estimated to be fewer than 200, according to zoo officials.

Jango is currently off exhibit while he adjusts to his new caregivers and is introduced to the zoo’s female tiger, Berisi.

Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
