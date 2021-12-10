© 2021 KSMU Radio
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics to be held Saturday and Monday in Springfield

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published December 10, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST
The Winter Vaccine Event will offer incentives for those getting their first or second shot, and vaccines will also be available at some library branches.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held Saturday, December 11, and Monday, December 13, at Springfield-Greene County Library branches. And the Springfield-Greene County Health Department will hold the Finish Strong 417 Winter Vaccine Clinic Saturday.

Clinics will be held Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Republic Branch and from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Midtown Carnegie Branch.

And vaccine clinics will be held Monday from 1 to 3 at the Fair Grove Branch and from 4 to 6 at the Strafford Branch.

Anyone five and up will be able to get their first or second shots or boosters.

Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccines will be available.

Appointments are required for the Winter Vaccine Clinic Saturday (12/11) at two locations: the health department's Vaccine Clinic, 1425 E. Battlefield, and at Williams Elementary, 2205 W. Kearney in Springfield.

$50 gift cards will be given while they last for anyone who gets their first or second shot at the Winter Vaccine Clinic.

Find out more at vaccine417.com or by calling (417) 874-1211.

