MSU Men’s Basketball Takes #12 BYU Down to the Wire

The Bears held tough all game against #12 ranked BYU—the highest ranked non-conference team to ever come to Springfield—but the Cougars pulled away in the final moments to seal their win, 74-68.

MSU trailed by as many as 14 in the second half and clawed back to within one point multiple times, but weren’t able to regain the lead.

The Bears bench came up big during the contest – accounting for 41 of the team’s 68 points.

Jaylen Minnett was responsible for a large chunk of those points, coming off the bench to lead MSU with 19 points, while Gaige Prim added 17 points and six rebounds. Lu’Cye Patterson also poured in 16 points, four rebounds, and a pair of assists.

The Bears fall to 4-4 on the season and will head back out on the road to face Little Rock at 6:30 on Wednesday night.