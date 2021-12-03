Advice for in-home COVID-19 testing is available from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department

As COVID-19 cases increase in the Springfield area, local public health officials are offering advice about at-home testing.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said testing is important in lowering community transmission.

If you test positive at home, according to health department officials in a statement, you should immediately isolate to prevent further spread in your household. Isolation should be 10 days from the start of symptoms. Close contacts should also quarantine if they’re not fully vaccinated.

You can call the health department at 874-1211 for further guidance and to help identify possible exposures.

If you test negative and believe it may be a false negative because you’re experiencing symptoms, stay home and seek medical care if necessary. If you’ve been in contact with someone who has tested positive, but you test negative and have symptoms, a PCR test is recommended.

And the health department urges people to get the COVID-19 and the flu vaccine. For more information, visit vaccine417.com.