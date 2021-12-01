Springfield hospitals see jump in COVID-19 inpatient numbers

COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in Springfield.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 91 people hospitalized with the illness at Mercy and CoxHealth, and 36 of them were in critical care, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s Dashboard.

That’s more than double the number of people who were hospitalized with the illness in Greene County less than two weeks ago on November 18.

CoxHealth president and CEO Steve Edwards said on Twitter Tuesday the COVID-19 census there was "rising rapidly," from 49 Monday to 62 yesterday. He urged people to get vaccinated.

Less than half of those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Greene County are fully vaccinated. The county’s vaccination rate is 49 percent.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is currently offering $50 gift cards to those who get a first or second dose of the vaccine at its vaccination clinic on E. Battlefield as the holidays approach.

Find out more at vaccine417.com or call 417-874-1211.

