Giving Tuesday today offers a chance to make a difference

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published November 30, 2021 at 8:25 AM CST
KSMU will offer an underwriting package to an area nonprofit that gets the most "votes" when listeners give to Ozarks Public Radio today.

This is Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving back and supporting the causes you care about.

The movement started in 2012 with the idea of setting aside a day to encourage people to do good, according to the website, givingtuesday.org.

On this Giving Tuesday, KSMU will give back to the community by offering a $3000 underwriting package to one area nonprofit organization.

When listeners make a contribution to the station today, they will be asked to name another local nonprofit they care about. Each dollar donated to KSMU will be counted as a vote for that organization. At the end of the day, the nonprofit with the most votes will receive the underwriting package, which will give them an opportunity to get the word out about what they do.

Donations can be made here or by calling (417) 836-5768.

News
