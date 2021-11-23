Missouri State Football Bears set to host first playoff game since 1990

The Bears will welcome UT-Martin to Plaster Stadium this Saturday, November 27, in the first round of the FCS playoffs. MSU wrapped the regular season with a 55-24 win over Dixie State to cement their record at 8-3.

MSU is making its' second straight postseason appearance, and while many were hoping that the Bears could get a first round bye in this year’s FCS playoff bracket, the committee decided otherwise. Missouri State is 6-0 all-time against UT-Martin, most recently with a win over the Skyhawks in 2009.

The winner of this weekend’s matchup will travel to Montana State in the second round the following week. Tickets are on sale now for $20 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available online at missouristatebears.com.

Kickoff will be at 3 pm and conditions are expected to be around 60 degrees and sunny.