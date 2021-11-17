© 2021 KSMU Radio
Public Health officials in Springfield plan to host 2 COVID-19 testing events before people gather for Thanksgiving

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published November 17, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST
COVID-19 test, swabs, gloves and mask

The Celebrate Safely Testing Event will be held on November 23 and 24.

As family and friends get ready to gather for Thanksgiving, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department will offer two COVID-19 testing events in Springfield.

The Celebrate Safely Testing Events will be held November 23 and 24, the two days before Thanksgiving, from 7 a.m. to noon at the health department’s vaccine clinic, 1425 E. Battlefield. Appointments are required and can be made at health.springfieldmo.gov/celebrate.

The tests will be administered through a throat swab and will have same-day results.

Health department officials said in a news release that, besides getting vaccinated, having a COVID-19 test done can reduce the risk of transmission during holiday gatherings and travel.

They encourage you to get tested if you plan to gather indoors with anyone outside your household; you have symptoms of COVID-19 or you’ve been in close contact with someone who has the illness; you’re traveling or you haven’t been vaccinated.

The health department encourages those who gather for the holidays to wear masks, avoid crowded spaces and to gather outdoors if possible.
Find more tips for celebrating safely at health.springfieldmo.gov/celebrate.

