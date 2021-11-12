Ever wanted to see the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree before it's fitted with lights? Now's your chance.

A tree headed to the U.S. Capitol lawn for Christmas will make a stop in Springfield Saturday night, November 13.

What’s dubbed “the People’s Tree” was harvested from the Six Rivers National Forest in northern California in late October.

The 84’ white fir was loaded into a tractor trailer, and a 40 to 50-gallon bladder bag was fitted onto the bottom of the trunk to keep the tree hydrated. According to U.S. Forest Service officials, the tree drinks six to eight gallons of water a day.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree initiative was started 50 years ago. One of the 155 national forests provides a tree for the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the holiday season.

You can see the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree Saturday night from 6 to 8 at Bass Pro Shops in Springfield. The event will also feature live reindeer, Santa’s antique sleigh and hot cocoa.

The tree is expected to arrive in Washington D.C. on November 19.