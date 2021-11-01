Risk of carbon monoxide poisoning increases in cold weather

The Springfield Fire Department is warning that, as the weather gets cooler, the risk for carbon monoxide poisoning increases.

The department is offering tips to prevent poisoning from the colorless and odorless gas, and it’s reminding people of symptoms.

According to the fire department, carbon poisoning is a danger year-round, but it becomes more prevalent during the fall and winter months.

Symptoms include:



headache

fatigue

shortness of breath

nausea

dizziness

confusion

vomiting

loss of muscle coordination

loss of consciousness

Some things you can do to protect you and your family from carbon monoxide include:

