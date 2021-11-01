Risk of carbon monoxide poisoning increases in cold weather
The Springfield Fire Department is warning that, as the weather gets cooler, the risk for carbon monoxide poisoning increases.
The department is offering tips to prevent poisoning from the colorless and odorless gas, and it’s reminding people of symptoms.
According to the fire department, carbon poisoning is a danger year-round, but it becomes more prevalent during the fall and winter months.
Symptoms include:
- headache
- fatigue
- shortness of breath
- nausea
- dizziness
- confusion
- vomiting
- loss of muscle coordination
- loss of consciousness
Some things you can do to protect you and your family from carbon monoxide include:
- installing carbon monoxide alarms
- using portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas away from doors and windows
- having your gas burning furnace and water heater checked by a qualified technician every year
- having your chimney checked and cleaned annually
- never using a gas oven to heat your home
- avoiding idling a car in the garage for longer than necessary