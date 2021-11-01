Resurfacing project on Sunshine Streets will likely cause slowdowns this month and next

A major thoroughfare in Springfield will be resurfaced starting Sunday, November 7, at 6 p.m. The project, on Sunshine between Kansas Expressway and Glenstone Avenue, had been set to start sooner, but weather conditions caused a delay.

Workers will start near Kansas Expressway and go east, according to a news release from the City of Springfield.

The contractor, Blevins Asphalt Construction Co., will do work 24 hours a day, and work is expected to be finished in December, weather permitting.

One lane in each direction will be open at all times, but drivers should expect traffic delays.

The project was approved by voters in 2019 as part of a major roadway resurfacing project that also includes Battlefield Road between Kansas Expressway and Glenstone Avenue and National Avenue between Kearney and Sunset Streets. Work on those sections of roadway is scheduled for the spring.

Funding comes from the federal Surface Transportation Block Grant and the ¼-cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax.