SFD: When using space heaters, here's how to avoid house fires

As temperatures get cooler, people bring out their space heaters. But the Springfield Fire Department says you need to use caution when using them.

Since 2016, the fire department has responded to 106 residential house fires that were caused by a heating appliance.

Tips from the Springfield Fire Department:

You should purchase a heater with the seal of a qualified testing laboratory



Keep the heater at least three feet away from people or anything that can burn



Choose a heater with a thermostat and overheat protection



Place the heater on a solid, flat surface



Make sure the heater has an auto shut-off in case it tips over



Never block an exit with space heaters, and keep them away from foot traffic areas



Keep kids away from space heaters



Don’t use extension cords with space heaters



Turn all space heaters off when you leave a room or go to bed

And the Springfield Fire Department says every home should have working smoke alarms, and they should be replaced every 10 years.