Busy Springfield intersection to get upgrades in 2023

Improvements are planned for the Battlefield and Lone Pine intersection in southeast Springfield. And plans for the project will be presented at 6:30 Tuesday night (10/19) at the Galloway Village Neighborhood Association meeting at Galloway Baptist Church, 2816 E. Republic Rd.

The estimated cost of the intersection improvements is $800,000. Turn lanes will be added, and traffic capacity will be increased. Construction is expected to begin in late 2023.

Those who attend the meeting will also get an update on the upcoming Galloway Widening project.

Galloway Road will be widened to three lanes between Luster and Lone Pine. The estimated $5 million project is expected to begin in Fall 2022. It also includes traffic calming roundabout intersections at Luster and Lone Pine as well as new sidewalks, a multi-use path and stormwater drainage updates.

The projects will be funded through the city’s ¼-cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax. $1.5 million of the widening project will come from a Governor’s Cost Share Agreement.